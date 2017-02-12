Campaign Highlighting Stroke Symptoms

Islanders are being urged to learn a checklist so they can identify if someone is having a stroke.

Jersey’s Stroke Association has launched a new campaign urging people know what to look for.

They are also stressing the importance of calling 999 as soon as anyone notices the warning signs.

Spokesperson, Tracy O’Regan, says people just need to remember the word F.A.S.T:

“The F stands for Face – can the person smile, has their mouth or their eyes drooped; A is for arm weakness, S is for speech problems – can the person speak properly; if not T is for time – call an ambulance and get the person to hospital as soon as possible.”