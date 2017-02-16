Calls For Parish Support After Pensioner’s Death

The family of a pensioner who died in his home after refusing medical help would like to see more grass-roots support systems in Jersey.

A serious case review into his death revealed he was adamant he did not need professional assistance – but was more open to help from Parish members and the owner of his local shop.

The chairwoman of Jersey’s Safeguarding Partnership Board, Glenys Johnston, says authorities are in discussions with Parishes on how to roll out community care:

”Each Parish must decide for itself what community support it puts in place, and it will vary.

”Some don’t have very much, some have quite a lot.

”What the family want to come out of this review is that every Parish in Jersey has some kind of community support system.”

Meanwhile, raising awareness about the effects of self-neglect is the focus of a number of care agencies as a result of the serious case review.

Mrs Johnston says providing the public with more information about self-neglect was a recommendation:

”We are really going to try to help people to understand what the beginnings of self-neglect look like, what to do if people are concerned, what to do if people are concerned if they are worried about someone’s appearance or property.”