Call To ‘Tighten Up’ Hospital Funding Plans

The Constable of St John has submitted a States amendment, to “tighten up” the financial plans for Jersey’s future hospital.

The government says the £466 million project will be mostly funded by a loan, but that the remainder of the money will come from the island’s ‘Strategic Reserve’.

States Members have already agreed that £23.6 million of government money can be spent on building the new health facility.

Constable Chris Taylor’s proposition is aimed at ensuring the Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean, takes no more than a total of £66 million from the ‘rainy day fund’.

He says: “If, for example, he [Senator Maclean] couldn’t get borrowing – or a bond as he’s calling it – of £400 million, at the moment it’s loosely worded and instead he could go and get the money from the ‘Strategic Reserve’.

“What I’m saying is, ‘no.’

“If he can’t borrow the £400 million, he must come back to the Assembly and say, ‘I can’t borrow it, this is Plan B.'”

Once the £66 million has been taken, Constable Taylor called for the ‘rainy day fund’ to then be left alone for a period of 20 years.

“By protecting the Strategic Reserve,” he says, “we will ensure that the future of the island is more secure.”

The funding strategy for Jersey’s Future Hospital is due to be debated in the States later this month.