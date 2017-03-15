Call To Remove Fee For ‘Free’ Bus Passes Fails

Islanders with disabilities, wishing to apply for a ‘free’ bus pass, will have to pay a £15 administration fee.

It comes after a proposition put forward by Deputy Montfort Tadier, which called for the government to meet the cost of the passes, was defeated in the States Chamber.

The scheme was announced after a previous proposal was lodged by the Reform politician.

But Deputy Tadier was not happy with the terms of the deal.

Speaking in the States this morning, he said: “Some members may no doubt be thinking, ‘this is only £15, why are we quibbling about it? Deputy Tadier why don’t you quit while you’re ahead?’

“But these charges are not necessary,” he continued.

“It’s not necessary because Liberty Bus already administer an equivalent scheme; a much bigger scheme; the pensioners’ bus pass.”

He concluded: “There will be a vastly greater number of pensioners still claiming their free bus pass, without the admin fee.”

Just 13 members backed his proposal.

More follows…