Call For ‘Long-Term’ Sea Lettuce Solution

Environmental campaigners say a “long-term solution” is needed for Jersey’s sea lettuce problem.

It comes after the Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel, announced a trial to collect the green algae and dump it miles offshore using a barge.

Jacqui Carrel, an Environmental Scientist for Save Our Shoreline, has welcomed the government’s efforts.

But she believes the only real solution is to remove nitrates from the island’s water supplies.

“All it is is a sticking-plaster,” she says.

“It’s a bit like a doctor giving you painkillers for a bad back, and then not asking you what caused it in the first place.

“In order to rectify the situation, we’ve got to get nitrates out of our water supply, so we get to the point where we don’t get sea lettuce blooms.”

New farming technology, aimed at reducing the amount of nitrates used on potato crops in Jersey, was revealed last week.

It’s hoped the equipment will have a positive effect on the island’s water quality.

Save Our Shoreline has taken to Facebook following Deputy Eddie Noel’s announcement.

In a post sharing its views on the ‘Sea Lettuce Barges’, the environmental group asks why the idea was not trialled “several years ago”, and reiterates its belief that the plan is a “sticking-plaster approach”.

The group states its belief that the island needs to be “acting on taking nitrates out of our soil from now,” and says that the government’s new Rural Strategy doesn’t go “far enough quickly enough.”

“Nonetheless,” says the group, “we are pleased to see something being done.”

The statement concludes: “On the whole, we believe the Infrastructure Department are moving in the right direction.”