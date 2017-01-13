Call For Judicial Appointments To Stay Independent

An amendment to the way judicial roles are appointed could lead to political conflicts of interest, according to the Corporate Services Security Panel.

Currently, those who administer the law in Jersey – including the Bailiff and senior judges – are independently elected by the Crown.

But the proposal asks for the Jersey Appointments Committee and the States Employment Board – two groups to which the Chief Minister has ties – to have a say on who should be considered for the job.

Vice-Chairman of the Panel, Deputy Simon Bree, says it is imperative there is a separation between politicians and law administrators:

”If you look back over history, it teaches us some very valuable lessons and one of those is when government and politicians get involved in the appointment of the judiciary things can go very wrong. It’s about having independence.”

The Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst has agreed to deferred the debate about the issue to a later date:

”So I can sit down with the Scrutiny Panel so I can work on an amendment that satisfies their concerns.”