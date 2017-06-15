Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Businesses Asked About Brexit
15th June 2017
(Credit: Sky News)
Businesses are being asked to complete an
online survey
about how Brexit might affect them.
The States is continuing its ‘Let’s Talk Brexit’ campaign, this time looking at the impact on local industries.
More than 1,000 members of the public answered the first questionnaire.
The results are due out next month.
Meanwhile, business leaders have been hearing how the UK’s split from the EU could be more of an opportunity than a threat for the local economy.
Chamber of Commerce members met for a talk entitled ‘Jersey: Booming into Brexit.’
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »