Bus Boss Defends £15 Fee For ‘Free’ Pass

Plans to charge islanders with disabilities £15 to apply for a “free” bus pass are justified, according to the General Manager of Liberty Bus.

Deputy Montfort Tadier has called for Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel, to reconsider the fee, labelling it “potentially discriminatory”.

But Kevin Hart – who has managed the island’s bus company since CT Plus took over the service in January 2013 – says he will let the two politicians “discuss that one between themselves.”

“Deputy Tadier proposed a pass, Deputy Noel has managed to get that through and has managed to get the funding for it,” he says.

“There is no controversy over the charge.

“Thousands are going to be eligible for catching a bus and will not be charged for their bus journeys.

“How can that be negative?

“There are a few people who will try and turn it into a negative and perhaps just try to raise their profile a little bit.”

Mr Hart says the £15 fee is an administration charge that the bus company has asked to be included, due of the extra labour involved in producing the cards.

“It’s very justified,” he says.

“It is an administration fee – it isn’t something that pays for itself.

“We’ve had to put in extra resources: there’s printing costs, there’s the background checks that we have to do to issue that card.”

He continues: “It’s gone through the appropriate channels in the States.

“The Ministerial decision was presented to Ministers and not one Minister objected to the charge.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Sam Mézec has backed those calling for the £15 fee to be waived.

Writing on Channel 103’s Facebook page, the Reform Party chairman asks: “Why is no administration fee charged to OAPs when they apply for their free pass too?”

In a direct plea to the Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel, he writes: “Come on Eddie, it’s either free or it’s not.

“You were asked by the States (led by Montfort Tadier on this issue) to introduce free passes like OAPs get.

“This is not free.

“Sort it out.”