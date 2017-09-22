Burning Battery Sparked Recycling Centre Fire
22nd September 2017
It’s thought a fire at Jersey’s recycling centre at La Collette was started by a battery igniting.
It took firefighters more than eight hours to be sure the blaze, which broke out in a store filled with old computers and electrical goods, had been fully extinguished.
Infrastructure staff used diggers to scoop out smouldering equipment so they could get to the source of the fire.
Around 20 crew were involved, and were finally stood down just before midnight.
Job done, La Collette fire extinguished at 23:15 – 20 BA wears, 4 monitors & 2 medium jets used to bring the fire under control. #Greenwatch pic.twitter.com/BaAkgGgEdX
— Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) September 21, 2017