Burning Battery Sparked Recycling Centre Fire

22nd September 2017

Credit: JFRS

It’s thought a fire at Jersey’s recycling centre at La Collette was started by a battery igniting.
It took firefighters more than eight hours to be sure the blaze, which broke out in a store filled with old computers and electrical goods, had been fully extinguished.
Infrastructure staff used diggers to scoop out smouldering equipment so they could get to the source of the fire.
Around 20 crew were involved, and were finally stood down just before midnight.

 

Jersey Fire and Rescue says the most-likely cause was a burning ion-lithium battery.
The blaze had sent huge plumes of black smoke across the bay, and several islanders reported smelling burning plastic.
Watch Commander Richard Ryan said: “Fires at recycling plants were not unusual. In the UK between 2001 and 2013 there were on average more than 300 fires per year at waste and recycling plants, some of which took several days to extinguish. However due to the assistance from the Department of Infrastructure and, in particular driver Seb Wickowski, the SJFRS crews were able to bring this incident to a successful close in a relatively short time frame”.

Credit: JFRS

Due to the damage caused and the clear up that is required, the Household Reuse and Recycling Centre is closed today (Friday), but will re-open tomorrow at 7.30am.
All other areas of the Recycling Park are open for business as usual.
See more photos here

