Buoy Hit By Yacht Recovered

6th December 2017

 

Credit: Jersey Harbours

The top of the buoy that was hit by a luxury yacht and sank in St Aubin’s Bay last month has been recovered.
Jersey Harbours says an underwater survey detected the top mark of the badly-damaged Ruaudiere marker on the seabed.
It was then safely brought into port to be recovered onto the deck of the Duke of Normandy.

Credit: Jersey Harbours

A crew picked it using a multi-beam echo sounder.
The £1.8m yacht remains submerged awaiting salvage.

