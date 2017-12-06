Navigation
NEWS
Buoy Hit By Yacht Recovered
6th December 2017
Credit: Jersey Harbours
The top of the buoy that was hit by a luxury yacht and sank in St Aubin’s Bay last month has been recovered.
Jersey Harbours says an underwater survey detected the top mark of the badly-damaged Ruaudiere marker on the seabed.
It was then safely brought into port to be recovered onto the deck of the Duke of Normandy.
Credit: Jersey Harbours
A crew picked it using a multi-beam echo sounder.
The £1.8m yacht remains submerged awaiting salvage.
