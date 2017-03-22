‘Building 6’ Plans Approved

A third International Finance Centre building has been granted planning approval.

‘Building 6’ will be developed on the south-east side of the old Esplanade car park.

Construction has already begun on ‘Building 1’ and ‘Building 5’.

In a statement, the Jersey Development Company, which is behind the project, says it is “delighted” the “detailed plans” for ‘Building 6’ have been approved.

“The building will be located adjacent to IFC 5 and will provide approximately 70,000 square feet of modern Grade A office accommodation over five floors, including a restaurant on part of the ground floor,” the statement says.

“There will also be private underground parking for 51 cars and 72 bicycles.

“This high quality Grade A office building, alongside IFC 1 and IFC 5, will provide the necessary infrastructure to support the growth of locally based international businesses as well as attracting new business to the island.”

There have been a number of protests and appeals lodged against the controversial Waterfront development, with critics arguing the island does not need any more office space.