Brexit Report Highlights Implications For Jersey

The UK government has “a constitutional responsibility” to represent the interests of the Crown Dependencies, according to a report into the implications of Brexit.

The House of Lords European Union Committee has been considering the effects of Britain’s decision for Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to trigger ‘Article 50’ – which formally begins the process of leaving the European Union – on 29th March.

Today’s report, entitled ‘Brexit: The Crown Dependencies’, highlights a number of key policy areas likely to be affected by the UK’s departure from the EU.

These include:

Trade

Financial Services

The rights of EU citizens to live and work in the Crown Dependencies

Data protection

Transport and communications

The report calls on the UK government to ensure the Crown Dependencies “remain fully involved” as negotiations proceed, and adds that their concerns and priorities must be taken into account.

Lord Boswell, Chairman of the House of Lords EU Committee, said: “The Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, are not part of the UK or the EU, but they will still be significantly affected by Brexit.

“We are therefore calling on the UK Government to make sure their voice is heard.

“The UK has a constitutional responsibility to represent the Crown Dependencies in matters of international relations, so it has a duty to represent their interests in the Brexit negotiations.

“The Crown Dependencies rely on a good relationship both with the UK and the EU and in the Brexit negotiations they may face potentially conflicting priorities in seeking to keep these priorities in balance.

“That makes it even more important that they are fully engaged and involved by the UK Government at every stage.

“We were pleased to hear that the Chief Ministers of the Crown Dependencies are so far satisfied that the Government has engaged constructively with them on Brexit.

“The real test will come when negotiations begin in earnest and we call on the Government to ensure the Crown Dependencies remain fully engaged with the process.”

The report urges Downing Street to support Jersey and Guernsey in their efforts to ensure the UK’s World Trade Organisation membership is extended to them, as is already the case for the Isle of Man.

It concludes: “The Crown Dependencies’ number one priority is to maintain the strength of their close relationship with the UK.”

Jersey’s Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, has welcomed the report:

