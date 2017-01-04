Brewery Could Become 617 Space Car Park

The old Ann Street Brewery could be turned into a 617 space multi-storey car park, if plans submitted to the States are approved.

Local property developers Comprop are seeking permission for the £19 million project, which would also see the creation of 15 one and two bedroom flats.

Four existing, listed properties would also be refurbished, while the road layout would be changed.

Comprop has confirmed that there will be “no cost to the tax payer”.

Managing Director Steve Marie said: “We have been endeavouring to find a suitable solution for the regeneration of this former brownfield site for some considerable time.

“During the past 12 months we have developed a scheme which will allow this regeneration to take place.

“This site is ideally suited for a multi-storey car park of 4 storeys with the proposed completed height very similar to previously demolished buildings on the site and one storey less than the currently approved scheme.

“An additional advantage to this site becoming a multi-storey car park is that access and egress is directly onto the St Saviour ring road.

“In addition, the adjacent listed residential properties will be refurbished and further complemented with new build units.

“It is always difficult to find a balance for a site of this nature however, we do feel that this mixed use scheme offers regeneration for this part of St Helier whilst also providing car parking on the ring road and out of the town centre, all in line with the North of St Helier Masterplan.”

“We have worked in consultation with the Planning Department and Department for Infrastructure in the development of these proposals and hope that this Outline Planning Approval will be granted, enabling us to confidently work towards a full Planning Application and regeneration of the area.”

Islanders are now being asked to submit comments about the proposal to the planning department.

Here are some of the documents submitted by the developers:

