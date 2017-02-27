Breakdown Of States Refreshments Revealed

£35,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on working lunches for States employees in 2016.

A table showing last year’s States expenses also reveals that £50,000was spent on milk, while £13,000 went on tea and coffee.

In total, Jersey’s public sector employees enjoyed £280,000 worth of refreshments in the 12 months to December.

While some of the money was spent on things like water coolers – which are used by States staff and visitors to government departments alike – expenses such as prison catering, canteens and breakfast clubs are not included in the figures.

A total breakdown of what each department spends on refreshments can be seen below: