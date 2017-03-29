Boys Rescued From St Aubin High Tide

Two boys were rescued from the beach in St Aubin after they were caught out by the high tide.

The pair found themselves stuck behind the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club at 19:25 on Tuesday, while out walking their dog.

While the youngsters were not injured, they were “cold” by the time the inshore rescue boat reached them.

The dog is said to have “retrieved itself and made its own way home.”

Watch Commander Richard Ryan, from Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “With Summer on its way, we would like to remind the public of beach safety and checking tide times before adventuring out to enjoy the Jersey coast lines.”