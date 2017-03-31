Boy (13) Hit By Wing Mirror

31st March 2017

POLICE HQ 2

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car’s wing mirror on St Saviour’s Hill.

The Grainville pupil – who was wearing his school uniform – was walking on the pavement when the vehicle reportedly struck him at around 15:30 on Tuesday 28th March.

The car – which was travelling up the hill towards Five Oaks – did not stop.

The boy was not injured, but the impact caused him to “fall into the wall.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 612 612

