Bohemia Chef In Finals Of National Competition

A Jersey chef has reached the final of an internationally renowned competition.

Michael Cruickshank is in the National Final of the Roux Scholarship where he’ll compete against five others to create a meal and desert using mystery ingredients.

The Bohemia chef says the news is still sinking in.

‘It was all a bit overwhelming when I found out I got through to the final six but now I am really looking forward to the final and will give it my best shot so I can go all the way’.

That final will be held on Monday 10 April 2017 at Westminster Kingsway College, London and the 2017 Roux Scholar will be declared at The Langham, London that evening.

Michael is one of the very few shortlisted to compete in the finals of one of the world’s most renowned fine dining competitions. The organisers say ‘only the best young talent in the UK are chosen to go through to the finals and out of 18 chefs just six were chosen to go through to the final’.

The rising chef had battled it out against the other contestants to create a dish, and dessert which used mystery ingredients given to them on the day, in only 2½ hours. He’ll have to do similar again in the final but with just 30 minutes notice. Then he will have to come up with a classic French main dish with just three hours in total to prepare and present his creation.