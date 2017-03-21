Body Confirmed As Missing Valerie

21st March 2017
valerie jehan

A body recovered from the sea at Noirmont earlier this month has been confirmed as missing islander Valerie Jehan.

The 75-year-old was last seen walking towards Devil’s Hole on Jersey’s north coast, at 12:50 on Friday 3rd March.

CCTV footage had shown her leaving a bus 45 minutes earlier.

CCTV footage of Valerie Jehan getting off a bus at Devil's Hole was circulated by Jersey Police in the days after her disappearance

Valerie’s handbag and mobile phone were later found by officers searching the island’s north coast cliffs.

The body of an adult woman was spotted by a fishing vessel off the island’s south coast, on the morning of Sunday 12th March.

A post-mortem conducted by a UK pathologist has now formally identified the body as that of missing Valerie.

Her family continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Jersey Police have released the following statement:

