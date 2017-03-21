Body Confirmed As Missing Valerie

A body recovered from the sea at Noirmont earlier this month has been confirmed as missing islander Valerie Jehan.

The 75-year-old was last seen walking towards Devil’s Hole on Jersey’s north coast, at 12:50 on Friday 3rd March.

CCTV footage had shown her leaving a bus 45 minutes earlier.

Valerie’s handbag and mobile phone were later found by officers searching the island’s north coast cliffs.

The body of an adult woman was spotted by a fishing vessel off the island’s south coast, on the morning of Sunday 12th March.

A post-mortem conducted by a UK pathologist has now formally identified the body as that of missing Valerie.

Her family continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Jersey Police have released the following statement: