Boardwalk For French Harbour?

Islanders could soon be able to cycle or walk all the way from St Aubin to Havre des Pas – without having to go on the road.

The Infrastructure Department wants to build a boardwalk to link the English and French harbours.

It would go behind the existing heritage wall.

Deputy Eddie Noel, the Infrastructure Minister, says: “The two harbours – the old French harbour and the old English harbour – are the only barriers now that we have all the way from Havre des Pas to Corbiere, whereby cyclists and pedestrians have to go onto the roads.

“We want to encourage more people to cycle on the island,” he continues, “and one of the common themes that we get why people don’t want to cycle is due to safety – feeling unsafe cycling on the roads with heavy traffic.”

The States is seeking views on the proposal, and is inviting islanders to an information session at the top of the slip at the French Harbour this afternoon.

It takes place between 4 – 6pm.