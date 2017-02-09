Blanket Extinguishes St Brelade Birthday Blaze
9th February 2017
An islander’s birthday party was interrupted by “ceiling height flames”, following a kitchen fire at his St Brelade flat.
The man – who was celebrating his special day with friends – says that he left the room for a few minutes, before returning to find food he was cooking had set alight.
He used a fire blanket to extinguish the blaze, which was reported just before 10 pm on Wednesday.
Firefighters treated a man for smoke inhalation, after crews from both the Western station and the town base rushed to the scene.
Watch Commander Richard Ryan said: “Never leave cooking unattended – not even for a minute – and never tackle fires yourself.
“Remember get out, stay out and call the Fire and Rescue Service out.”