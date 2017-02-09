Blanket Extinguishes St Brelade Birthday Blaze

An islander’s birthday party was interrupted by “ceiling height flames”, following a kitchen fire at his St Brelade flat.

The man – who was celebrating his special day with friends – says that he left the room for a few minutes, before returning to find food he was cooking had set alight.

He used a fire blanket to extinguish the blaze, which was reported just before 10 pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters treated a man for smoke inhalation, after crews from both the Western station and the town base rushed to the scene.

Watch Commander Richard Ryan said: “Never leave cooking unattended – not even for a minute – and never tackle fires yourself.

“Remember get out, stay out and call the Fire and Rescue Service out.”