Biljon To Remain Coach At Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds coach Harvey Biljon has renewed his contract at the club for another four years, meaning he’ll remain in charge until 2021.

The South African started in the role in 2014, helping the side avoid relegation before progressing to their first ever semi-finals of the British and Irish Cup last season.

Harvey Biljon is ”glad that the Club are happy with the way that the squad has come on.

”I have a clear ambition for how we want to move ahead and believe that we are very much heading in the right direction and am looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“Jersey is a special place – the connection between the Rugby Club and our supporters, and the Island as a whole, is unique.

”My family has settled well and they love it here, and we’re all really pleased that we’ll be here into the future.”

Chairman Mark Morgan says the coach is a real asset to the club:

“I’m delighted that we have been able to extend Harvey’s time at the club for a further four years.

”It sends a great message to our staff, players and supporters about the faith Harvey has in our future plans and his desire to be a part of those.”

