Big Names Appearing At Festival Of Words
27th September 2017
Clare Balding and Greg James are among authors appearing at this year’s Jersey Festival of Words.
The Opera House, Arts Centre and Library are some of the venues hosting events, starting today.
Several local authors will also be part of the festival.
Programme Director Pippa Le Quesne says there’s more on offer this year.
“We have really broadened our scope. It is not just book lovers, it is an entertaining and interesting event which is very lively and interactive with the audience. We are trying to reach out to lots of people with lots of different interests.
“It is bringing books to life and bringing the authors to life. After every event there is the chance to meet the author and have a book signed. We hope it inspires kids to write themselves.”
The shows are being staged at the Jersey Opera House, Jersey Arts Centre, Jersey Library, Maritime Museum, Bean Around The World, Chordz Coffee Shop, St James Wine Bar and Jersey Hospice.
Festival chairman Jennifer Bridge says the festival can build a great community spirit.
“As well as a fantastic line-up of storytellers in all genres and for all ages, this year’s event has a particularly strong non-fiction element, ranging across many topical social issues. We believe that books have a major part to play in promoting understanding and building better communities. These festival events will stimulate a continuing discussion that is fascinating and entertaining as well as important.”
A full list of what is happening where can be found here.