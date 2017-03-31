B&I Cup Team News Announced

Harvey Biljon has made two changes for this weekend’s British & Irish Cup clash with London Irish.

Jersey Reds face a trip to Championship leaders, hoping to go one better than last year:

Their opponents have also released their expected starting line-up:

TEAM NEWS: Grand Slam-winning trio set for Semi-final showdown https://t.co/EAQKdKRFQt pic.twitter.com/eBqe7wmEtt — London Irish (@LiRFC) March 31, 2017

After securing a surprise league victory against London Irish at St Peter last week, Jersey Reds are feeling in good spirits.

George Watkins replaces George Adair at wing, and at scrum-half Kieran Hardy starts ahead of Joel Dudley, while only two opposing players keep their places.

Jersey Reds were knocked out in the semi-finals during 2016, but it’s hoped they will be able to put in a winning performance this time around.