B&I Cup Team News Announced
Harvey Biljon has made two changes for this weekend’s British & Irish Cup clash with London Irish.
Jersey Reds face a trip to Championship leaders, hoping to go one better than last year:
Reds name XXII for Sunday's Cup showdown/rematch against London Irish
March 31, 2017
Their opponents have also released their expected starting line-up:
TEAM NEWS: Grand Slam-winning trio set for Semi-final showdown
March 31, 2017
After securing a surprise league victory against London Irish at St Peter last week, Jersey Reds are feeling in good spirits.
George Watkins replaces George Adair at wing, and at scrum-half Kieran Hardy starts ahead of Joel Dudley, while only two opposing players keep their places.
Jersey Reds were knocked out in the semi-finals during 2016, but it’s hoped they will be able to put in a winning performance this time around.