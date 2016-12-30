Beekeepers Association To Join Genuine Jersey
The Jersey Beekeepers Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.
To mark the occasion it will become a member of Genuine Jersey.
The Genuine Jersey Products Association raises awareness of quality products in the island.
The Beekeepers hope joining the group will remind people of a great local product.
In recent years, bees in Jersey have been put in danger by Asian Hornet sightings and a drop in bee colonies.
The charity wants to use the anniversary and membership to promote and look after the future of Jersey bees.