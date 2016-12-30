Beekeepers Association To Join Genuine Jersey

The Jersey Beekeepers Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

To mark the occasion it will become a member of Genuine Jersey.

The Genuine Jersey Products Association raises awareness of quality products in the island.

The Beekeepers hope joining the group will remind people of a great local product.

In recent years, bees in Jersey have been put in danger by Asian Hornet sightings and a drop in bee colonies.

The charity wants to use the anniversary and membership to promote and look after the future of Jersey bees.