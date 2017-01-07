Battle of Jersey Anniversary Marked

Soldiers who fell during the Battle of Jersey are being remembered today.

Jersey’s 1781 Militia will be at Grouville Parish Church for a service and memorial silence this morning.

Today marks 236 years since the Battle of Jersey which was won by the British.

Grouville’s parish rector will give a short blessing, before a minute’s silence is broken by 3 volleys of musket fire.

The road will be closed for a few minutes either side of 10am with the service due to start at 9.50.

