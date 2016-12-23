Bass Fishing Ban Introduced

Jersey’s Environment Minister says he knows banning bass fishing completely will affect livelihoods, but he has no other option.

Both commercial and recreational anglers will forbidden from catching the fish from early next year.

The fish population is in rapid decline due to over fishing.

Environment Minister Deputy Steve Luce said his decision to implement the ban follows advice from the EU Fisheries Council.

Commercial fishermen can’t catch any unless it’s accidental and there is a 250 kilogram limit.

Recreational anglers were allowed to catch one fish a day, but that will change to a catch and release measure.

Deputy Luce said:

“I completely understand the impact measures like these have on all our fishermen. These decisions will affect both livelihoods and leisure time, but it is vital for all concerned that we are committed to protecting these iconic fish. We must introduce measures that ensure the survival of the bass stock for the benefit of future generations.”