Ban For Tenant’s Letting Agency Fees?

Letting agency fees for tenants could be banned in Jersey, following the launch of a States housing review.

The UK Chancellor, Philip Hammond, announced a ban for tenants in England as part of his 2016 Autumn Statement.

Letting agency fees have already been banned for tenants in Scotland.

The consultation will seek to establish how satisfied landlords and tenants are with letting and property services provided in the island.

It will also look at the quality of communication between agents and customers, the transparency of fee structures, and the types and level of fees that can be charged.

Jersey’s Housing Minister, Deputy Anne Pryke, says she is “concerned that some fees may not be reasonable”.

“Letting agents play an important role in the private rented sector, supporting landlords to manage their property and helping tenants to access suitable homes,” she says.

“We want to support professional lettings agents who provide good standard and well-managed homes, whilst dealing effectively with those who don’t.

“This will give both landlords and tenants greater certainty when renting and assist responsible letting agents to compete on a level playing field.”

The review’s findings will be used to determine future housing policy.

Deputy Pryke is encouraging islanders to take part in the consultation, which runs until 28th April.

She says: “I would urge members of the public who have experience of using a letting agent – and letting agents themselves who provide vital expertise – to respond to the review so that we can make sure that the sector is responding effectively to the island’s housing needs.”

