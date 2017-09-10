Navigation
Bailiff Role Debate Delayed
10th September 2017
Sir William Bailhache, Jersey’s Bailiff
A debate on whether the Bailiff’s dual role should be split has been delayed.
The States was set to vote this week on removing the Bailiff as its President.
But the discussion has been pushed back so that Ministers can hear from a panel that has been working on an advisory paper over the summer.
Deputy Montfort Tadier, who wants an elected speaker to take over the Assembly after recommendations from the Jersey Care Inquiry, says the debate should still happen within 5 weeks.
Senator Sir Philip Bailhache – brother of the current Bailiff –
has lodged an amendment calling for a referendum.
