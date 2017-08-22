Bailiff Criticised For Letter Defending Dual Role
22nd August 2017
The Bailiff has been criticised after he sent a letter in defence of his dual role to the Chief Minister.
Sir William Bailhache is head of both the States and the island’s courts.
The Care Inquiry suggested that while that remains the case, problems associated with ‘The Jersey Way’ – whereby serious issues are allegedly swept under the carpet to avoid people being held to account – “cannot be addressed”.
But, in a four page letter to Senator Ian Gorst, which you can read below in full, Sir William Bailhache says it is both “illogical and unproven” to link the failures of the care system with the judiciary.
He says constitutional matters were outside the Care Inquiry’s remit, and as a result, the panel heard no evidence about his dual role.
He adds that the inquiry gives no reason for concluding that a change in the Bailiff’s position would somehow improve child protection in Jersey.
The Bailiff’s letter to the Chief Minister:
Reform Party Chairman, Deputy Sam Mézec, says he is “astounded” at Sir William’s words.
“What concerns me the most is the final paragraph of that letter, where he makes a direct attempt to influence the Chief Minister to disregard the evidence and the findings of the Care Inquiry,” he says.
“For a speaker of a parliament to try to influence a head of government in that way is completely inappropriate.“
Next month, politicians will vote on a proposition calling for the Bailiff to be removed as head of the States and replaced with an elected speaker.
It is an idea which has been rejected on a number of occasions, but Deputy Mézec believes there is now an appetite for change.
“The principles that underpin democracy – about separation of powers – are important now that we realise that there have been so many failings in the past in Jersey.
“I’m seeing States Members who previously haven’t supported separation of powers who’ve now changed their minds and are saying ‘actually, we need to move towards the 21st century.'”
VOTE: Should the Bailiff's dual role – as head of the States and the island's courts – be split, and an elected speaker appointed?
— Channel 103 (@Channel103) August 22, 2017