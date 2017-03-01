Attempted Murder Trial To Begin

The trial of a 49-year-old man charged with attempted murder is due to be heard in the Royal Court this morning.

Gerard Eamon Maguire, of Aquila Road, St Helier, is accused of trying to murder 63-year-old Shaun Patrick Howard at an address in Journeaux Street.

Mr Maguire, who is originally from Birmingham, also faces a second charge of grave and criminal assault following the alleged incident in October last year.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial is due to last three days.