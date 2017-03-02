Attempted Murder Trial Continues

The trial of a 49-year-old man accused of attempted murder continues in Jersey’s Royal Court today.

Gerard Maguire has pleaded not guilty to stabbing Shaun Howard in St Helier last October.

The court has heard that the pair were friends, who had planned to spend the day drinking and playing cards, before a row broke out over a Cat Stevens song.

Mr Maguire is then alleged to have stabbed Mr Howard’s neck, causing wounds that have been described as ”deep” and “life threatening”.

Court reconvenes at 10 o’clock this morning.