Attempted Murder Trial Continues

The attempted murder trial of Gerard Maguire is due to continue in Jersey’s Royal Court this morning.

He is accused of stabbing Shaun Howard in the neck after the friends got into a drunken fight last October.

Mr Maguire says Mr Howard accidentally stabbed himself but the prosecutor says Mr Maguire is lying.

The defence lawyer has accused the victim of telling different versions of what happened because he was too drunk to remember.

The judge is expected to sum up the case before jurors begin their deliberations.