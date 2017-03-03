Attempted Murder Trial Continues

The prosecutor and defence lawyer have given their closing arguments in the attempted murder trial of Gerard Maguire.

The 49 year old allegedly attacked Shaun Howard during a fight over whether Boyzone or Cat Stevens was the original author of a song.

Mr Maguire – who gave evidence in the trial today – accused the victim of “flipping out” and throwing a glass at him when he tried to leave the property last October.

But the prosecution accused him of telling the Royal Court lies.

Prosecutor, David Steenson said:

”You’re not telling the truth, you’re saying whatever you think will get you out of this situation.”

Mr Maguire was asked about his “aggressive behaviour” when police arrived at his house following the incident.

The scaffolder responded: ”I was rotten drunk, I’ve admitted that I was drunk.”

Mr Maguire re-enacted his version of events for the jury, showing how his friend accidentally stabbed himself in the neck causing a ”life threatening” wound.

But he later said that ”he didn’t actually see it happen” because ”my head was down”.

The alleged offender was also questioned about why he went home after the incident, and put the clothes he was wearing in the washing machine.

In the prosecutor’s closing statement, he argued it was because Mr Maguire was trying to remove evidence that linked him to the crime.

Mr Steenson urged the jury not to view the men as equally as drunk, and that Mr Maguire had a blood alcohol reading three times higher than the victim.

”Mr Howard was the one acting more sensible that afternoon. He made dinner of ribs and rice for both of the men.

”Mr Howard ate his meal and had cups of tea throughout the evening. The defendant chose to buy a bottle of vodka and chose not to eat that day.”

But the defence lawyer, Paul Nicholls, argued it was the victim lying about what happened, adding that ”Mr Howard’s versions of events is a fantasy”.

”Mr Maguire’s recollection isn’t perfect, but it provides you with a much clearer idea about what happened.

”At most, this is a stupid, drunken fight between two grown men which has unfortunately has ended up in one being seriously hurt.”

The court sitting will continue in the Royal Court tomorrow.