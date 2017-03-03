Attempted Murder Accused To Return To Stand

A man accused of attempted murder will continue giving evidence at Jersey’s Royal Court this morning.

49-year-old Gerard Maguire – who is alleged to have stabbed his friend Shaun Howard – denies the charge.

The court has heard conflicting versions of who is to blame for the deep wound Mr Howard sustained last October.

The Prosecution says Mr Maguire attacked his friend with a kitchen knife after consuming up to 15 cans of cider and the majority of a bottle of vodka.

But the defence says Mr Howard ”flipped out” and started the fight before accidently stabbing himself in the neck as the men wrestled with the weapon.

Mr Maguire – who took to the stand yesterday afternoon – is expected to continue giving evidence when court reconvenes for a third day.

The trial continues at 10 o’clock.