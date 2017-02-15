Assistant Minister Defends JT Charges

The Assistant Minister with responsibility for Jersey Telecom has defended the company over its plans to charge customers to receive paper bills.

Constable John Refault insists the fees will not disproportionately affect elderly people in the island.

It comes after the States-backed communication firm announced a charge of £1.25 for paper bills from 28 April.

Customers wishing to make non-Direct Debit payments will also face a fee.

The proposed charges led a number of politicians – including Deputy Jeremy Maçon and Senator Sarah Ferguson – to express their concerns in the States Chamber.

Meanwhile, the Constable of St John, Chris Taylor said: “Jersey Telecom was originally set up using taxpayers’ money, and as a result, it has a social responsibility to the community.”

He claimed the move could “discriminate against elderly people who are not computer literate.”

But Constable Refault sought to clarify the situation.

“This is not about increasing income,” he said.

“It’s about good business practice, and reducing costs and losses.

“Given that many of the elderly members of our community enjoy a monthly reduced line charge of £2.25, while low income families are required to pay £13.50 for the same fixed line service, I cannot agree that this charge affects disproportionately the more elderly in our community.”

He added that JT’s Chief Executive has “assured him” a solution will be found for everybody.

JT says the fees are to be introduced to ensure “billing reflects changing behaviour.”

The company has described the move as “straight-forward, cost-effective and environmentally friendly,” adding that “the majority of JT customers now pay their Bills via Direct debit”.

Dominic Vye, Head of Commercial Development at JT, said: “Sending paper bills and administering non-Direct Debit payments as well as chasing late payment, now costs JT over £1m a year and that is money we could reinvest to provide better products and services that can benefit every JT customer.

“By encouraging more efficient means of receiving and paying a bill, we will improve the efficiency of our operations and free up resources to invest elsewhere, for example in continuing to invest in the quality of our network.

“It is also estimated that moving to paperless billing and paying will save 100’s of trees from being chopped down each year, so this change has clear positive environmental benefits.

“We are currently contacting relevant customers to explain the options, make them aware of these changes ahead of time and offer assistance.”

