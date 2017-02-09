Asbestos Info Man Asked To Get Back In Touch

A man who came forward with information about asbestos – which was dumped in a field near Maufant before Christmas – is being urged to get back in touch with the Environment Department.

Work to remove the nine bags of asbestos cost the taxpayer £5,000.

The man is said to have “useful” information about where the dangerous waste may have come from.

Waste and Water Management and Regulation Officer, Richard Runacres, says: “We’ve had some information from a male caller and we’d like to ask that person to call us back, because we’d like to clarify a couple of points that they’ve raised with us.

“Of course, we’re more than happy for them to remain completely anonymous, but we do have an couple of additional queries and they could be really helpful for the enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 709 535.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.