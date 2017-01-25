Asbestos Fly-Tipping Cost Taxpayers £5K

Removing nine bin bags full of hazardous asbestos has cost taxpayers five thousand pounds after they were illegally dumped in a field near Maufant.

The Environment Department is appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone loading the bags into a van overnight between Tuesday the 6th and Wednesday the 7th of December.

Head of Waste Regulation, David Monks, says whoever was involved has put other peoples’ health in danger:

”They shouldn’t have done it. There are appropriate places that the States run for this type of waste to be taken to and that’s where it should have been taken.

”It’s anti-social. It makes the countryside look terrible, can present a risk of pollution and it’s harmful to peoples’ health.”

Mr Monks says it took specialists days to safely dispose of the waste.

”We needed specialists contractors. They had to put an enclosure up to protect themselves so they could deal with the waste.

”It’s a serious incident which is why we are casting the net to the public to ask for help in tracking down who is responsible so we can take the appropriate action.”

Fly-tipping is an offence in Jersey and can result in hefty fines.

Director of Environmental Protection Dr Tim du Feu said he is disappointed people refuse to do the right thing:

“We are really keen to hear from anyone who saw perhaps a neighbour or colleague at work loading nine black bin liners into a vehicle. They may have been wearing dust masks or gloves.

”Clearly individuals maybe a bit reluctant to ‘dob-in’ a neighbour or colleague, but this is a serious incident and those involved need to be caught to protect the public and the environment.

”Any witnesses can be assured that their information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone the department on 709 535 on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.