Are You The Face Of The Superhero Stroll?

Jersey Zoo is looking for a group of island children to become the faces of the newest part of the Durrell Challenge – the Superhero Stroll.

Youngsters are asked to team up with their friends, dress up in their favourite superhero costume, and send in a fun photo of themselves.

Today is the final day to submit an entry.

The Superhero Stroll – which will take place at Jersey Zoo on the 14th of May – will see children collecting stamps, interacting with pop-up stalls and learning about wildlife.

Those who collect all the stamps on offer could win a photo with Henry Cavill.

The Jersey-born Superman actor – who went to St Michael’s School – will be taking part in the Durrell Challenge, a 13 kilometre charity run.

To enter, photos of at least 2MB should be sent to info@doitfordurrell.com by Wednesday 5th April.