Appeal For Georgetown Accident Witnesses

Jersey Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a car accident outside Georgetown Garage last weekend to come forward.

The driver of a silver Renault Clio had to be cut free from his vehicle, after the car crashed into a wall at around 1am on Sunday.

He spent the night in hospital, and has since been discharged.

Officers particularly want to speak to a man and two women who were in a Burgundy coloured car which was in the area at the time.

Anyone who saw a car being driven without lights on La Route Du Fort is also asked to call Police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.