Anthony Lewis Standing For Senator

Stroke survivor and disability campaigner Anthony Lewis has announced he will stand for Senator at next year’s general election.
The former Channel 103 and JEP news editor suffers from Aphasia, a communication disorder which affects his ability to understand or express speech.
Since suffering a stroke in 2007 he has gone on to raise thousands of pounds for charity, completing challenges including walking the route of the Jersey Marathon over seven days in 2010, cycling from London to Paris in 2012 and running 13.2 miles of the Jersey Marathon in 2015.
He uses innovative glasses that enable him to ‘read’ text through word-recognition software and an earpiece.
Anthony says the technology has changed his life.
Setting out his manifesto, the 49 year old says he intends to focus on the environment, transport, population and equality.
“No one championing environment within States. Environment was out of sight – unimportant. Many States Members don’t see it as important. Hell, an education – first environmental.”
He will also continue campaigning for disability rights:
“We need the same – disabled and able. For everyone.”
He adds that he may seek a ministerial role if he is elected.