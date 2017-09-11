Another Asian Hornet Nest Found
11th September 2017
Another secondary Asian hornet nest has been found in Jersey.
A member of the public discovered it in a private garden on Wellington Hill.
It is the second nest to be found recently after one was found in the north-east of the island around a week ago.
The Environment Department says it will most likely be destroyed tomorrow, because it is ‘difficult in today’s windy weather conditions’.
The hornet is harmless to people, but does pose a risk to honey bees.