‘Anger’ Over Teachers’ Pay Cuts ‘Growing’

“Anger” about cuts to newly qualified teachers’ (NQT) pay is growing within the community, according to the National Union of Teachers.

Those starting out in the industry will have their pay packets slashed by up to £8,000.

Almost 2,300 people have now signed a paper petition campaigning against the move, after 500 signatures were collected in just three hours over the weekend.

The Union is also hoping that a recently launched online petition will encourage more people to support the cause.

The President of the Jersey branch, Robert Ward, believes it is not too late for politicians to rethink the salary cuts.

“We need to do something about reversing that decision,” he says.

“There is an opportunity to do that: the States can go away and look again at the decision to cut NQT pay, and they can look again at the decision to constantly cut teachers’ pay.

“It’s not a good idea in the short term or the long term, it has to be rethought, and we’re trying to give an opportunity for them to do that.”

Mr Ward was at a King Street stall on Saturday, encouraging shoppers to back the union’s petition.

He says that respondents expressed “anger about the idea of cutting newly qualified teachers’ pay”, adding that this was particularly felt by “parents whose children are training as teachers and are thinking of coming back to the island”.

“It makes them less likely to come back and actually work here,” he says, concluding: “There was certainly support for the idea that we really need to invest in education.”

Union members will meet in the coming weeks, to discuss when the petition will be handed to the States.