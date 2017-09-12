Navigation
NEWS
Andrew Lewis Loses Censure Vote
12th September 2017
Deputy Andrew Lewis
Deputy Andrew Lewis has lost a Vote of Censure against him.
Politicians approved the motion – which was lodged by the Privileges and Procedures Committee – by 29 votes to 16.
It amounts to an official reprimand for breaching the States Members’ Code of Conduct.
The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, supported the proposition, despite admitting
he had not been misled by Deputy Lewis’ comments in 2008.
Senator Gorst’s Ministerial colleague Senator Sir Philip Bailhache, who was
taken ill yesterday
and is being treated in hospital, called for the censure motion to rejected.
He asked Senator Alan Maclean to read a statement on his behalf which included criticism of the Jersey Care Inquiry panel’s chair, Frances Oldham QC.
Senator Bailhache claimed that Deputy Lewis had been “defamed” by the panel.
He added that the St Helier politician had been made a scapegoat.
Constable Chris Taylor rejected the proposition lodged by the committee of which he is a member.
He has previously said that he will resign from the Public Accounts Committee if Deputy Lewis loses the censure vote.
Constable Simon Crowcroft, Deputy Judy Martin and civilian member Gary Drinkwater have all quit the panel – from which Deputy Lewis “temporarily stepped aside” earlier this year.
Deputy Louise Doublet was one of the 29 politicians who backed the Vote of Censure.
She said she could not endorse any behaviour which damages public trust in the States Assembly.
Today’s result – which provides Deputy Lewis with a formal slap on the wrists – follows a debate lasting almost 5 hours.
