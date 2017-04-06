Andium Buys Robin Hood Site

A new development of one bedroom apartments could be built on the site of the old Robin Hood takeaway.

The States-owned housing company, Andium Homes, has bought the site and will apply for planning permission to build “affordable housing”.

Andium says the site – opposite the Robin Hood pub – was chosen as it is in town and near their other developments.

The company has committed to delivering a thousand “affordable homes by 2020”.

Andium says it will be “tidying up” the lot – which has been vacant for a number of years – “as a priority”.

But the Head of Policy and Communications, Dominique Caunce, says it will be a while before any building work begins.

“We’re going to forge ahead as quickly as we can but obviously there is a planning process that we need to follow, so that initial project assessment will give us some options that we’ll then be able to consider,” she says.

“There will be some consultation with Planning along the way, and then we will eventually go forward with the full planning application.”

Dominique says Andium’s first job will be to replace the hoarding around the perimeter of the site.

She concludes: “We’re really pleased to have purchased the site for development.

“It’s an ideal location for affordable housing.”

