Did Andium Buy Jersey Gas Site For £11M?
28th September 2017
The Millennium Town Park would be extended by 50% and 110 new homes built, if plans are approved
Andium Homes has disputed the Treasury Minister’s claim that it paid £11 million for the Jersey Gas site – but it won’t announce the actual amount spent.
Senator Alan Maclean revealed the figure at a public Corporate Services Scrutiny panel meeting on Monday.
But the States-owned housing company says the man who holds the island’s purse-strings is “not correct”.
“We are not prepared to release the figure at this time, other than to confirm that it was not £11 million,” says a spokesperson.
“Keeping these things confidential puts us in a stronger position for other acquisitions, which we are actively pursuing, enabling us to best help the people of Jersey in need of a home.
“The figure will be released in time – the Housing Minister is due to lodge an R&P shortly about the future of the Gas Works site and the purchase price will undoubtedly be detailed in the report.”
Andium says Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean’s claims are “not correct”
Andium’s failure to disclose how much it spent on a number of recent acquisitions was raised in the States earlier this week.
The Solicitor General confirmed that laws from 1602 and 1771 dictate that all contracts relating to Jersey land must be featured in a Public Registry – where the purchase price must be displayed.
But seven recent Andium contracts have passed through the Royal Court without any mention of the sums involved.
Mark Temple told the States the Judicial Greffe is to look into the matter.
He said: “It may well be that a benefit of referring this matter to the court is to raise this matter very publicly and give directions to firms generally concerning this matter.
“One possible remedy that might be sought would be simply an order that revised contracts are passed that do contain the price that is paid under the contracts.”
Mark Temple, HM Solicitor General
Mr Temple also explained that the Greffier is only able to scrutinise contracts 2-3 days after they are passed through the Royal Court.
“That’s the reason why this hasn’t been picked up,” he said.
Law firm Collas Crill advised Andium on its purchase of the Jersey Gas site. Credit: Collas Crill
Law firm Collas Crill advised Andium on its purchase of the Jersey Gas site.
Property partner Martin Le Boutillier said:
“Two of the Andium acquisitions (which involved the seven separate contracts passed through the Royal Court and which were referred to by the Solicitor General in the States Assembly) were passed with reference to the price being agreed between the parties under the terms of a private agreement.
One of the reasons for this was that, as the two sites were made up of several contracts (five in respect of one and two in respect of the other), a global price had been agreed with the vendor for the purchase and this had not been split up and apportioned to each of the parts of the site.
Prior to the passing of the first of such contracts we notified the Public Registry that, having had our advice on the matter, this is what Andium proposed to do.
At that time we clarified the purchase price to the Public Registry and sought their confirmation upon the basis on which Andium would need to pay stamp duty on the contracts.
Such confirmation was duly received.
The fundamental issue is that the correct Stamp Duty is paid in relation to each transaction.
The purchase price is referred to in the contract but this may be done by reference to another agreement which has happened on a number of occasions in contracts passed before the Royal Court.
There is nothing extraordinary about passing a contract in this way.
It should also be noted that, in order for Andium to obtain the appropriate housing consents authorising the acquisitions of these properties, the relevant purchase prices were disclosed in the appropriate application forms that were submitted to the Chief Minister and housing consents were duly issued.
As a firm, we are aware of various contracts that have been passed before the Royal Court of Jersey over the years where no express “Prix D’Argent” or “price” has been included or where the consideration is on the basis of a related agreement or where a very nominal “Prix D’Argent” or “price” has been specified which does not reflect the market value of the property but indicates some other arrangements between the parties to the contract.
Indeed various examples of such contracts involve the Public of the Island of Jersey.”