NEWS
Ana Murder: Man (25) Released Without Charge
24th August 2017
A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ana Rebelo has been released from police bail without charge.
In May, he became the second person to be arrested in relation to the suspicious death.
A 58-year-old man had been taken into custody on the day Ana’s body was discovered in a Victoria Street property on 4 April.
A post-mortem examination later determined that she had been strangled.
Almost five months since the “complex investigation” began, Jersey Police say both men have now been re-interviewed, and the younger of the two suspects has subsequently been released.
The older man remains on police bail, while officers continue to work with the Law Officers Department.
Once a file has been prepared for their consideration, the LOD is expected to make a decision whether or not to charge the man with murder “in a couple of months”.
