Stabbing Victim Allegedly Started Fight

The defence lawyer in an attempted murder trial has accused the victim of being a ”violent man” who started a fight which lead to his stabbing last October.

Gerard Maguire denies stabbing his friend Shaun Howard in the neck with a kitchen knife after consuming ”14 to 15 cans of cider and the majority of a bottle of vodka”.

The pair had been drinking for more than 10 hours when they got into a heated argument over a Cat Stevens song.

But Defence Lawyer, Paul Nicholls, accused the victim of giving conflicting evidence – telling him his story is “utterly inconceivable”, and he can’t remember what actually happened because he was so drunk.

The court heard Mr Howard ”flipped out” and was the “aggressor” in the situation, and caused a cut to Mr Maguire’s head with the knife.

Advocate Nicholls said that Mr Howard accidentally stabbed himself in the neck when the pair were both trying to take control of the weapon.

“The injury was sustained as a result of Mr Howard pulling on the knife. Mr Maguire didn’t stab you, you were hurt when you were wrestling over the knife.”

“You started the fight and you came off worse,” Advocate Nicholls said.

But the victim was adamant that he wasn’t drunk and said he had just been ”sipping” his drinks, adding ”I don’t invite a friend around to be aggressive.”

Mr Howard also defended some of the differences in the details he gave to police.

”When I gave my first statement, I was in hospital, I nearly died, I was sedated and I was about to have surgery,” he said.

The paramedic, who is said to have helped save Mr Howard’s life, was called forward to testify in the trial today.

He told the jury he found Mr Howard outside a neighbour’s house with a tea towel pressed up against a wound that was ‘bleeding quite profusely.”

The paramedic explained how he placed a defibrillator on the body of the victim, who had lost up to a litre of blood and began to lose consciousness in the back of an ambulance.

The trial continues in Jersey’s Royal Court.