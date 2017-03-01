Man Allegedly Stabbed After Fight Over Song

A man has told Jersey’s Royal Court how he and his friend were like brothers – until the friend allegedly stabbed his neck with a kitchen knife after a fight over a Cat Stevens song.

The court heard Gerard Maguire and Shaun Howard had been friends for about five or six years, and on the day of the incident, they had planned to “spend time together, have a few drinks and play cards”.

The Prosecutor, Paul Nicholls, said 49 year old Mr Maguire became increasingly violent after ”consuming 14 or 15 cans of cider and the majority of a bottle of vodka”.

Mr Howard said Mr Maguire started to get upset about family matters:

”His behaviour was unusual. He started arguing with two imaginary characters. I could see a red flag as his manor was getting more violent.”

Mr Howard told the court he asked his friend to leave his property at about 2am on the morning of the 30th October last year.

“I said it’s time to go mate, I have to get up early.

“He stood up and grabbed the knife, and he yelled ‘do you want to die, do you want to die, I’ll kill you.'”

Mr Maguire then allegedly lunged at Mr Howard, stabbing him in the left side of his neck, causing a wound that has been described as ”deep” and “life threatening”.

Mr Howard said he pulled the knife out of his own neck, as Mr Maguire tried to drag the weapon further along his throat, before trying to stab him in the stomach.

The victim managed to take control of the weapon, and ran to nearby residents who called Paramedics.

The Prosecutor argued that Mr Maguire made no attempt to phone for help, and instead headed back to his house – with the bottle of vodka – to wash the blood out of his clothes.

Mr Maguire pleaded not guilty to three charges against him on the first day of his trial.

The trial continues.