Alleged Sexual Assault In Snow Hill Toilets

Jersey Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault.

A lady says she was attacked in a cubicle at Snow Hill in St Helier on New Years Day. The alleged incident took place between 3 and 4 in the morning.

Jersey Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or have any information on the incident.

It’s believed that there were a number of people in the area at the time, milling around and using the Snow Hill toilets. In particular, Officers would like to talk to a lady in a red coat who helped the alleged victim afterwards.

The woman did not sustain any visible injuries – please call 01534 612612 if you think you can help.