All Islanders To Be Considered Organ Donors?

Everyone in Jersey could be considered an organ donor unless they say otherwise, if the results of a survey suggest the move would have public support.

Currently, islanders wishing to register as donors have to “opt-in”.

However, the Health Minister is supportive of a system of “presumed consent”, whereby islanders would have to “opt-out” of joining the register.

Senator Andrew Green says he will soon be launching a questionnaire aimed at discovering islanders’ views on the subject.

“What I’m hoping to get from that is a consensus from a representative view of the island,” he says.

“During that time, we’ll be undertaking a lot more publicity on organ donation.”

Senator Green says that the results of the survey – which is to be put together by the States’ independent Stats Unit – are expected in “June or July”.

If they indicate that islanders are in favour of “presumed consent”, new legislation could follow.

“I’ve got to take advice as to whether we could bring a law to the States, or whether we need to bring it to the States to ask for a law,” the Health Minister adds.

12% of islanders are currently registered as organ donors, compared with a UK average of 36%.

In Wales, “presumed consent” came into force on 1st December 2015.

Senator Green says his opinion is based upon personal experience, after a family member was involved in an accident.

He says: “Staff started to prepare us for discussion around organ donation.

“That is entirely the wrong time to be discussing it.

“The right time to be doing it is not when you are facing the emotion of possibly losing a loved one.

“The right time to be discussing it is when we all think we’ve got many, many years to go, and hopefully we have.

“I’m hoping the ‘opt-out’ system would be one way of getting people talking about it now.”

